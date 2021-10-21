Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
All 10 national projects are key public benefits, Abayev

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 October 2021, 21:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «All the 10 national projects are the key public goods,» 1st deputy head of the Presidential Administration Dauren Abayev told the Open dialogue program, Kazinform reports.

He said that there is a conceptual difference between the national projects and state programs, first of all, in approaches. It is planned to solve old problems in a novel way, through clear-cut prioritization of measures, project management tools, digital transformation. The «Listening state» concept plays a special role in the national projects.

He noted that the Head of State in his Address to the Nation said that the «Listening State» is a tool to build a fair state. The Listening State» will play its role when the society oversees implementation of the national projects. He stressed that all the 10 national projects are the main collective goods which affect everyone and determine people’s living condition, their sense of satisfaction with life, education, health, ecology, public services, security, etc.

Abayev also mentioned that the Presidential Administration jointly with the project office will monitor the national projects, in case of need, they will be amended.


Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address   Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Nur-Sultan  
