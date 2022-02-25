Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alisher Abdykadyrov relieved of post of national economy vice minister

25 February 2022, 18:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alisher Abdykadyrov has been relieved of the post of vice minister of national economy of Kazakhstan due to transfer to another job, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Born in Almaty city in 1986, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In 2009 and 2015 he worked at the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Investment and Development. During different years he worked at the governor's offices, Kazakh Industry and Export Center.

From February 2021 to the present time he worked as vice minister of national economy.


