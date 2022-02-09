Go to the main site
    Alikhan Smailov to head board of directors at Baiterek Holding

    9 February 2022, 16:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The new board of directors of the Baiterek National Managing Holding has been elected, its press service reports.

    Alikhan Smailov is appointed the chairman of the board of directors, Kazakh PM; Roman Sklyar is the member of the board of directors, 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan; Timur Suleemenov is the member of the board of directors, 1st Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan; Alibek Kuantyrov is the member of the board of directors, National Economy Minister; Kairbek Uskenbayev is the member of the board of directors, Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister; Yerulan Zhamaubayev is the member of the board of directors, Finance Minister; Yerbol Karashukeyev is the member of the board of directors, Agriculture Minister; Klaus Mangold is the member of the board of directors, independent director; Thomas Mirow is the member of the board of directors, independent director; Philip Yeo is the member of the board of directors, independent director.

    The board consists of 10 directors, 3 of them are independent. The board members are elected by the only shareholder.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Baiterek Holding
