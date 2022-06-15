Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alikhan Smailov meets with CEO of Yildirim Holding Robert Yüksel Yildirim

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 June 2022, 21:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Robert Yüksel Yildirim, the CEO and President of the Group of Companies Yildirim Holding, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Robert Yüksel Yildirim briefed the head of the Kazakh Government on the current activity of the company in the country and prospects for the implementation of new projects.

According to him, Yildirim Holding has invested over $500 million in the Kazakh economy since 2013.

Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov noted that the Kazakh government welcomes the company's plan to expand investments in the country taking into account that it is among the top 3 Turkish investors in Kazakhstan.

The Yildirim Holding CEO thanked Kazakh partners for the support provided to implement projects and highlighted the readiness of the company to expand its cooperation with the country.


