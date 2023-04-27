Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 April 2023, 08:16
Alikhan Smailov meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran Photo: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi during his official visit to Tehran, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, Alikhan Smailov conveyed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s greetings to Ebrahim Raisi and noted that the issue of development of the Kazakh-Iranian relations had been in focus of the Kazakh side.

«To date, the governments of Kazakhstan and Iran actively work on implementation of the tasks set at the highest level. I am confident that this year we will receive new high results of our cooperation both in the bilateral and multilateral formats,» Alikhan Smailov said.

Namely, the sides agreed to hold the 1st session of the Kazakhstan-Iran Working Group on Agriculture this year to boost cooperation in agro-industrial sector. Besides, a decision was taken to appoint a trade representative of Kazakhstan to Iran to strengthen the interaction in this field.

The sides discussed the relevant issues of development of trade-economic, investment and near-border cooperation as well as the implementation of joint initiatives in cultural-humanitarian sector.


Kazakhstan and Iran   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
