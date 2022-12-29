Alikhan Smailov meets deputy prime ministers of Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Government Head Alikhan Smailov held talks with Uzbek Deputy Prime Ministers Zhamshid Khodzhayev and Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov, who are in Astana for a working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.

The sides discussed the issues of implementing the tasks of the Heads of the two countries given following the visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan on December 21-22 this year.

The measures to increase mutual trade, including creation of a joint foreign trade company, strengthen transport and logistics cooperation and develop the corresponding infrastructure, launch cooperative projects in the industry and agriculture, create new manufacturing clusters, establish supplies of different agricultural products, and so on were considered.





Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov stressed that following the Kazakh President’s visit in Uzbekistan breakthrough agreements in all priority spheres of bilateral cooperation were reached. Their implementation was laid out in detail in the specially developed Roadmap aimed at giving impetus to further strengthen strategic partnership between the countries.

«The Heads of our States set a range of priority tasks, outlined the specific timelines for their implementation. Well-coordinated and effective work should be ensured to realize all the outlined measures aimed at increasing the wellbeing of our people,» said the Kazakh Premier.





He went on to add that the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan continues demonstrating dynamic growth. In this regard, removing bottlenecks when transporting products and administrative barriers in general is one of the main tasks.

«Entrepreneurs of our countries actively work, therefore we should be willing to help businesses in launching new joint projects. We’re ready for work with you,» he said.

The sides also discussed the current issues of cooperation in the water management area.





For his part, Zhamshid Khodzhayev underlined the readiness of the Uzbek government to productively work closely with the Kazakh government to achieve common goals and tasks in all mutually beneficial areas.

In conclusion, Kazakh Premier Smailov signed the Roadman for implementation of the agreements reached following the talks between the two countries’ Presidents on December 21-22, 2022. The document is due to be signed by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.





Photo: t.me/KZgovernment



