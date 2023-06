Alikhan Smailov lays flowers at Abish Kekilbayev's monument

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov began his working visit to Manistau region with a tour of the cultural center named after the prominent public and political figure Abish Kekilbayev, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government.

Alikhan Smailov laid flowers at Abish Kekilbayev's monument and got familiarized with the work of the new cultural center.