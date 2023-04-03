Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 April 2023, 16:19
Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov introduced newly-appointed Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu to the staff of the MFA today, Kazinform reports.

Alikhan Smailov said that amid current geopolitical realities, the Foreign Office’s activity gains more importance. The Ministry contributes significantly to the strengthening of mutually beneficial relations with the CIS and non-CIS countries and to the development of national economy via its diplomatic tools, the Prime Minister said.

photo

«The results of the Foreign Ministry’s activity directly impact all of us. The President of the country set important goals to the Ministry. I wish you success in their achievement,» he added.

photo


