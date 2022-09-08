Alikhan Smailov instructs to inspect readiness for emergency situations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting on the liquidation of the aftermath of the wildfires in Kostanay region and other regions, as well as the strengthening of material and technical base of the units and services of the Emergency Situations Ministry, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Government.

Addressing the meeting, Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin reported that as of now, the fire condition in Kostanay region has been stabilized, threat to the nearby settlements has been lifted. He added that there are no open fires and that fires are being battled in separate zones.

As of now, most evacuees have returned to their homes. Fire-fighting is underway in some other regions, with the Emergency Situations Ministry and administration offices’ forces and means being deployed.

At the meeting, the Kazakh PM noted that the responsible government bodies need to conduct a full inspection of the readiness for emergency situations.

«The fires in Kostanay region revealed the need of addressing the issues of material and technical re-equipment of civil protection bodies, environmental and forest institutions, and upgrading of alarm systems,» said Samilov.

The Kazakh PM also instructed to address the issues of increasing the salary and other social support measures for civil protection bodies’ employees in all regions, as well as paying bonuses to workers fought the wires in Kostanay region.





Photo: primeminister.kz















