Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Alikhan Smailov instructs to inspect readiness for emergency situations

    8 September 2022, 17:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting on the liquidation of the aftermath of the wildfires in Kostanay region and other regions, as well as the strengthening of material and technical base of the units and services of the Emergency Situations Ministry, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Government.

    Addressing the meeting, Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin reported that as of now, the fire condition in Kostanay region has been stabilized, threat to the nearby settlements has been lifted. He added that there are no open fires and that fires are being battled in separate zones.

    As of now, most evacuees have returned to their homes. Fire-fighting is underway in some other regions, with the Emergency Situations Ministry and administration offices’ forces and means being deployed.

    At the meeting, the Kazakh PM noted that the responsible government bodies need to conduct a full inspection of the readiness for emergency situations.

    «The fires in Kostanay region revealed the need of addressing the issues of material and technical re-equipment of civil protection bodies, environmental and forest institutions, and upgrading of alarm systems,» said Samilov.

    The Kazakh PM also instructed to address the issues of increasing the salary and other social support measures for civil protection bodies’ employees in all regions, as well as paying bonuses to workers fought the wires in Kostanay region.


    Photo: primeminister.kz





    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kostanay region Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events