    Alikhan Smailov holds talks with EBRD Vice President Alain Pilloux

    15 March 2022, 21:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Vice President of Banking at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for Alain Pilloux, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    The meeting discussed the issues of further cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EBRD on the implementation of joint projects in a number of areas, including investment attraction and environmental issues. In particular, the sides discussed the outcomes of the EBRD's work in Kazakhstan for 2021 and the current plans for 2022.

    The government and businesses of Kazakhstan actively cooperate with the EBRD on infrastructure projects, supporting SMEs through financial, municipal, and corporate sectors.

    «We highly appreciate the nature of interaction with the EBRD. This year Kazakhstan and the EBRD celebrate 30 years of cooperation. Over the three decades of our partnership we have successfully implemented around 300 projects worth over $10bn in different sectors of economy,» said Smailov.

    Further cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EBRD will be carried out within the new Country strategy of the Bank for Kazakhstan for 2022-26. The document provides for the interaction of the sides in the issues such as greater combativeness of private entrepreneurship, support of green policy and carbon neutrality, and facilitation of economic integration and gender equality through the involvement of the private sector.

    «Stable decarbonization of major economies is seen. The number of countries that announced the goals for carbon neutrality and to move away from coal rises each day. Kazakhstan also actively follows the world trend of green development,» said the Kazakh PM.

    In his turn, Mr. Alain Pilloux welcomed the course of the implementation of the reforms in Kazakhstan and expressed interest to expand bilateral cooperation in a wider range of issues.


    Government of Kazakhstan EBRD
