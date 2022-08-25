Alikhan Smailov holds negotiations with Kyrgyzstan's Head of Government

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a bilateral meeting with Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration, as part of his working visit to Cholpon-Ata, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh PM.

At the beginning of the meeting, Alikhan Smailov expressed his condolences for the recent tragic deaths of Kyrgyz citizens in a car crash in Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation.

«I share your sorrow at this difficult moment and wish a quick recovery to the victims. On behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, as well as to the fraternal Kyrgyz people,» the Prime Minister said.

The Head of State stressed that the Kyrgyz Republic is a fraternal state, as well as one of the main political and economic partners of Kazakhstan in the region.