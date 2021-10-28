Go to the main site
    Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Finance of Russia Alexey Sazanov

    28 October 2021, 15:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Alexey Sazanov, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of customs regulation and tax administration, in particular the interaction of mobile groups, control over the observance of intellectual property rights, exchange of information on export operations in mutual trade.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Russia Government of Kazakhstan
