Alikhan Smailov holds meeting of Investment Staff

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 February 2022, 13:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Investment Staff chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov dealt with the outcomes of the implementation of target indicators for attracting investment for 2021 and the plans for 2022, Kazinform cites Рrimeminister.kz.

The amount of investment in fixed capital in 2021 stood at KZT13.22trl, increasing by 7.3% than in 2020, with non-primary sectors of the economy being the main generators of growth. Investment in manufacturing rose by 1.4 times, construction by 1.2 times, and agriculture – 1.3 times.

The annual investment attraction plan was 94% completed countrywide. The target indicators exceeded 100% in Shymkent city (115.5%), Aktobe region (101.8%) and Kostanay region (101.3%).

The lower target indicators were observed in West Kazakhstan region (69.6%) and Kyzylorda region (66.4%).

The amount of FDI in the Kazakh economy totaled $18.7bn rising by 49% in the nine months of 2021. The top 10 countries investing in Kazakhstan included the Netherlands, the USA, Switzerland, China, Russia, Great Britain, Belgium, Turkey, South Korea and France.

During the meeting, the Kazakh PM, Alikhan Smailov, instructed the government bodies and governors to carry on the work on attracting investment in a systemic basis.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
