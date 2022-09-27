Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alikhan Smailov holds Cabinet meeting on migration issues
27 September 2022, 09:44

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, September 26, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the Cabinet for discussing the acute issues of migration, Kazinform learned from the Prime Minister’s press office.

Minister of Labour and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova reported about accommodation and possible employment of the migrants. Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov reported about their registration as well as on ensuring law and order in the coutnry. Minister of Justice Kanat Mussin reported on the legal aspects of housing rent.

Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Digital Development , Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, Governor of West Kazakhstan region Gali Iskaliyev and Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev participated in the meeting too.

Alikhan Smailov pointed out the importance of prevention of social tense in the regions and commissioned local authorities to strengthen coordination of actions.

«We need to ensure law and order and security across the country as well as to provide assistance to the Russian migrants in their timely registration and solution of labour disputes as per the EAEU legislation. Meanwhile, we should take measures to stabilize the situation on the rental housing market,» the Prime Minister said.

He also commissioned to ensure observance of labour legislation provisions in regards to the employment of the foreigners temporarily staying in Kazakhstan.

He also assigned to ensure non-stop and stable functioning of the transport infrastructure and public service centers.

Photo: Prime Minister’s press office

