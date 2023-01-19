Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 464.34 eur/kzt 504.64

    rub/kzt 6.76 cny/kzt 68.78
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Alikhan Smailov elected Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna Fund's Directors Board

    19 January 2023, 11:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, Kazinform reports.

    «As per the governmental decree, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund. Previously, this post was held by Jon Dudas. He will remain in the Board of Director as an independent director,» a press release from Samruk Kazyna reads.

    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Romania keen on intensifying coop with Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva exits 2023 Australian Open women’s singles event
    Kazakhstan, UAE sign agrts worth over $2.5bln
    Kazakhstan qualifies for ice hockey tournament semifinals in Lake Placid
    Popular
    1 Analytics and state policy – interview with KazISS Chief
    2 President Tokayev invites UAE PM to visit Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakhstan generates over 14,000 jobs in manufacturing industry
    4 Kazakh PM calls for stepping up development of Aktau and Kuryk sea ports
    5 Kazakh President concludes his visit to UAE