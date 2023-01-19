Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alikhan Smailov elected Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna Fund's Directors Board

19 January 2023, 11:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, Kazinform reports.

«As per the governmental decree, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund. Previously, this post was held by Jon Dudas. He will remain in the Board of Director as an independent director,» a press release from Samruk Kazyna reads.

