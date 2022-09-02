2 September 2022 20:15

Alikhan Smailov chairs meeting on Atyrau rgn’s social and economic development

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the issues of comprehensive social and economic development of Atyrau region, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Opening the meeting, the Head of the Kazakh Government noted that there was growth in the main economic indicators in the region in the first seven months of this year. In particular, manufacturing rose 1.2%. and construction – 15%.

The Kazakh PM pointed out that as part of the national project «Strong regions are the driver for the development of the country» 41 projects modernizing the engineering infrastructure and roads to the tune of KZT11bn are being carried out in 29 settlements in Atyrau region.

«The region’s administration needs to ensure effective and rational use of the funds allocated for developing and addressing the social issues of the region,» said the PM.

According to Smailov, one of the key tasks of the administration of the region is the diversification of the region’s economy. So, there plans to launch 260 new investment projects worth KZT406bn by 2024. 114 more projects to the tune of KZT2.7trl are being developed.

