    Alikhan Smailov becomes new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

    11 January 2022, 11:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alikhan Smailov has become new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Earlier at the meeting of the Majilis of Parliament President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed the candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of PM.

    89 deputies voted for Alikhan Smailov’s candidacy during the meeting.

    Between 2015 and 2018 Smailov worked as Assistant to the Kazakh President.

    From September 2018 to February 2019 he was Finance Minister.

    On February 25, 2019, he was appointed as First Deputy Prime Minister – Finance Minister of Kazakhstan. On January 18, 2021, he was reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister – Finance Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
