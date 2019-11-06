Alikhan Smailov attends opening of II China International Import Expo in Shanghai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of his visit to China, First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov attended the opening ceremony of the II China International Import Expo in Shanghai, according to primeminister.kz.

Smailov visited the national and commercial pavilions of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Shanghai Expo, provided by the PRC Ministry of Commerce in order to demonstrate the economic and investment potential of Kazakhstan.

During the negotiations between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of China Xi Jinping, which took place at the XIX meeting of the SCO Council of the Heads of State in Bishkek on June 13, 2019, the Chinese side invited Kazakhstan to be an honored guest at the II China International Imports Expo in November 2019.

The Republic of Kazakhstan placed a national stand at the Shanghai exhibition to demonstrate the country's economic and investment potential.

The National Pavilion of the Republic of Kazakhstan is represented by eight large companies, including JSC NC Kazakh Invest, Samruk-Kazyna, Baiterek, AIFC, Astana Expo-2017, Kazakh Export, Qaztrade, KazakhTourism and ICBC Khorgos, which are presenting the country's investment, trade, business and tourism capabilities.

Also, Kazakhstani products at the Shanghai Import Exhibition on an area of ​​180 m² were presented by 30 companies of the food and agricultural industries of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the exhibition, a number of export contracts were signed.

Note, last year, over 3 thousand companies from more than 130 countries of the world took part in the I China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Two hundred of them are in the list of 500 largest enterprises in the world.

About 5 thousand items of various products and technologies were presented on a total exhibition area of ​​270 thousand m².

The event was attended by 18 heads of state and government and about 160 thousand buyers.