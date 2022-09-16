Go to the main site
    Alikhan Smailov arrives in fire-hit Auliyekol district of Kostanay rgn

    16 September 2022, 19:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov arrived in Kostanay region for a working visit, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    Smailov visited the village of Auliekol, Kostanay region, where the construction of houses for fire-hit residents is underway. 91 houses are to be built in an area of 12 ha.

    In total, over KZT2.2bn was provided to carry out all necessary work.

    «The regional administration and contractors have a task to efficiently complete construction works within two months, which is under special control of the Head of State and government,» said the Kazakh Premier.

    The Kazakh PM also paid a visit to the evacuation site based at the school in Auliyekol village, where he met with those affected. He vowed that the work on providing all necessary support to those hit by the wildfires in Kostanay region will continue.

    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

