Ali Bektayev nominated to head Senate agrarian committee

26 January 2023, 11:53
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ali Bektayev is designated for the post of the head of the agrarian, nature management and rural development committee of the of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Ali Bektayev was elected the Senate Deputy in November 2014.

From 2014 to 2017, he was a member of the Senate Committee for Socio-Сultural Development and Science.

From 2017 to 2019, Bektayev was a member of the Senate Committee for Finance and Budget.

Since September 2019 till present he is the Chairman of the Committee for agrarian issues, natural resources management and development of rural areas.

Since September 2015 he has been Chairman of Auyl National-Democratic, Patriotic Party.

