Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Algeria's northwestern province of Oran jolted by 5.1 magnitude earthquake

    27 June 2022, 21:45

    ORAN. KAZINFORM - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck areas of Algeria’s northwestern Oran province Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The quake occurred at 8.17 p.m. local time (1917GMT), according to a statement by Algeria's Center of Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG).

    Oran’s Civil Defense Directorate in a statement said teams immediately carried out a thorough reconnaissance operation and found cracks in some homes in the city of Arzew.

    No casualties due to the earthquake were reported in the statement.

    The north of Algeria, especially the coastline facing the Mediterranean, constantly witnesses small to medium earthquakes.

    In May 2003, an earthquake in the city of Boumerdes on the Mediterranean coast killed around 2,000 people.

    The 19th Mediterranean Games (Oran 2022), kicked off in the city of Oran on Saturday with athletes from 26 countries taking part.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
    M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
    Quake rocks 655 km away from Almaty
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis