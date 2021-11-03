Alexandr Shefer returns to Astana Qazaqstan Team as Lead Sports Director

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh specialist and one of the most experienced and successful directors in team Astana history Alexandr Shefer is set to return to Astana Qazaqstan Team as Lead Sports Director in the upcoming season of 2022, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

During the last season Alexandr Shefer was collaborating with the Russian UCI ProTeam Gazprom – Rusvelo. Despite a valid contract for 2022, the teams have reached a mutual agreement about return of Alexandr Shefer to Astana Qazaqstan Team.

«I am really happy to reunite with Astana Qazaqstan Team after a year outside the project. I feel myself full of energy and inspiration ahead of the new season. I am grateful to the management of Gazprom – Rusvelo for the time I spent in this team, for the new experience I got there and for understanding and flexibility in the question of my return to Astana Qazaqstan Team. I really appreciate it. Well, the new season is coming, and the team will change a lot for the upcoming year, it is going to set the new ambitious goals and I am really looking forward to start working again side by side with Alexandr Vinokurov and all my teammates and colleagues I know for a long time», – said Alexandr Shefer.

«I am happy to see Alexandr, one of the key directors for Astana, coming back. The preparation towards the new season is in full progress and a lot of work is going to be done for the team to get ready for the new challenges and the new goals. I am sure that arrival of Alexandr Shefer will strengthen our Sports Director group and will help the team to come back on the winning way», – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.