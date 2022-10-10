Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Alexander Van der Bellen wins 2nd term as Austria's president: Exit polls

    10 October 2022, 16:45

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen has secured a second six-year term, according to exit polls on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Bellen, a 78-year-old former leader of the Greens, won nearly 56% of votes to avoid a runoff.

    Walter Rosenkranz, the candidate for the far-right Freedom Party, came in second with around 18%, followed by Beer Party leader Dominik Wlazny at 8.5%.

    While some 6.4 million Austrians were eligible to cast their ballots, voter turnout was roughly around 66%.

    Official results are expected to be announced on Monday.


    Photo: Anadolu Agency
    World News Elections Europe
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital