Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alexander Van der Bellen wins 2nd term as Austria's president: Exit polls
10 October 2022, 16:45

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen has secured a second six-year term, according to exit polls on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Bellen, a 78-year-old former leader of the Greens, won nearly 56% of votes to avoid a runoff.

Walter Rosenkranz, the candidate for the far-right Freedom Party, came in second with around 18%, followed by Beer Party leader Dominik Wlazny at 8.5%.

While some 6.4 million Austrians were eligible to cast their ballots, voter turnout was roughly around 66%.

Official results are expected to be announced on Monday.


Photo: Anadolu Agency

