BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Para athlete Alexander Gerlits finished 5th in the Para Biathlon Men's Sprint at the now-running Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

He finished 5th lagging by more than 5 minutes behind the winner.

As earlier reported, on March 8 Gerlits added the first medal to the country’s tally bagging bronze in the 10 km Para Biathlon Sprint Standing. He clocked 3:13 to grab bronze.