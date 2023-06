Alexander Bublik wins doubles match at Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in US

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has advanced at the ATP 250 tennis tournament in Newport, US, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

In the doubles match Alexander Bublik and American Dennis Novikov beat American Alex Lawson and Robert Galloway 4-6, 7-6, 10-8.

In today’s singles match the Kazakhstani is to take on Ivo Karlović of Croatia.