Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Alexander Bublik retains his spot in ATP’s top-40

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 September 2021, 11:14
Alexander Bublik retains his spot in ATP’s top-40

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik has retained 34th standing in the updated singles ranking by the ATP, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the ATP singles rankings, Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushken moved down four lines to rank 146th, while Dmitry Popko moved up seven spots to 188th.

Serbian Novak Djokovic ranks first. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is third.

As for doubles, Kazakhstanis Andrey Golubev is placed 38th, Bublik – 49th, Alexander Nedovyesov – 79th, and Kukushkin – 129th.

The ATP’s doubles ranking is topped by Croatian Mate Pavić, followed by another Croatian Nikola Mektić and British Joe Salisbury.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year