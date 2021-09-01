Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alexander Bublik reaches 2nd round of US Open

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 September 2021, 10:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani player Alexander Bublik has advanced to the second round of the Grand Slam tournament – the US Open in New York, Kazinform reports.

In the first round of the US Open the Kazakhstani was victorious over German Yannick Hanfmann 6-0, 4-6 6-2, 6-1, thus earning himself $115,000 and 45 ranking points.

The Kazakhstani is to face off against American Jack Sock in the next round.

The money prize of the US Open is estimated at $20,344,000 this year. The winner is to earn $2,500,000 and 2,000 ranking points, while the finalist - $1,250,000 and 1,200 ranking points.

Earlier Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas lost to American Amanda Anisimova 5-7, 2-6 at the tournament.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
