Alexander Bublik propels into Open du Pays d'Aix quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The country’s No.1 tennis player Alexander Bublik defeated Otto Virtanen in the men’s singles Round of 16 at the now-running Open du Pays d'Aix, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 12 minutes and ended with a score of 6:4, 6:4.