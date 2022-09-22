Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches 3rd round of ATP 250 event in France
22 September 2022, 21:07

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches 3rd round of ATP 250 event in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik advanced to the third round of the hard-court tennis tournament in Metz, France, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh tennis player was victorious over Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the 1/8 finals match of the Moselle Open. The match lasted for two hours and 14 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakh-Finish tandem fired 13 aces, made nine double faults, and won six points and three games in a row.


Photo: ktf.kz



Related news
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kazakhstani tennis players fail at start of doubles tournament in Stockholm
Kazakhstan’s No 1 Bublik ranks among ATP Top-40 players
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kazakhstan to vie for gold U23 World Wrestling Championships
Skatov reaches Challenger Dove Men+Care Coquimbo 2 semifinals
Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan claims bronze at 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union

News

Archive