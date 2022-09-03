Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
3 September 2022 12:45

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik failed to advance at the US Open doubles 2022, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik paired with Danish Holger Rune was defeated by French Quentin Halys and Adrian Mannarino 3-6, 7-5, 6-7 in the 1/16 finals of the tournament.

The match lasted for two hours and 14 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakh-Dutch duo fired eight aces, made 14 double faults, as well as won seven points, and three games in a row.

Photo: ktf.kz

