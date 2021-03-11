Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Alexander Bublik loses at tennis tournament in Doha

    11 March 2021, 17:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik lost in the match of the second round of Qatar ExxonMobil Open, in Doha, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the second round of Qatar ExxonMobil Open, the world’s 44th top tennis player Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik lost to Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, ranked 13th in the world ranking, in two sets 4:6, 3:6.

    During 1 hour and 11 minutes the Kazakhstani fired 11 aces and made six double faults. The score of both players’ personal encounters stands at 1:1.

    It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan’s Popko had advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger event - GRAND PALACE CHAMPIONSHIP by Formula TX in St Petersburg.

    In the Round 2 Popko routed another Kazakhstani player Denis Yevseyev in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana