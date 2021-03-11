Alexander Bublik loses at tennis tournament in Doha

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik lost in the match of the second round of Qatar ExxonMobil Open, in Doha, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the second round of Qatar ExxonMobil Open, the world’s 44th top tennis player Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik lost to Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, ranked 13th in the world ranking, in two sets 4:6, 3:6.

During 1 hour and 11 minutes the Kazakhstani fired 11 aces and made six double faults. The score of both players’ personal encounters stands at 1:1.

It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan’s Popko had advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger event - GRAND PALACE CHAMPIONSHIP by Formula TX in St Petersburg.

In the Round 2 Popko routed another Kazakhstani player Denis Yevseyev in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.