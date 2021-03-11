Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Alexander Bublik loses at tennis tournament in Doha

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 March 2021, 17:08
Alexander Bublik loses at tennis tournament in Doha

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik lost in the match of the second round of Qatar ExxonMobil Open, in Doha, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the second round of Qatar ExxonMobil Open, the world’s 44th top tennis player Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik lost to Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, ranked 13th in the world ranking, in two sets 4:6, 3:6.

During 1 hour and 11 minutes the Kazakhstani fired 11 aces and made six double faults. The score of both players’ personal encounters stands at 1:1.

It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan’s Popko had advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger event - GRAND PALACE CHAMPIONSHIP by Formula TX in St Petersburg.

In the Round 2 Popko routed another Kazakhstani player Denis Yevseyev in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year