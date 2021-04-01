Alexander Bublik faces defeat in Miami Open quarterfinals

MIAMI. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost to Italian Jannik Sinner 5-7, 4-6 in the quarter-final match of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event – Miami Open, Kazinform cites the official website of the Federation of Tennis of Kazakhstan.

In 1 hour and 42 minutes Kazakhstani Bublik fired seven aces, made five double faults, and saved two break points out of nine, while his opponent Italian Sinner hit two aces, made three double faults, and saved three break points out of nine.

The score of the two’s encounters stands at 2:0 for the Italian.



