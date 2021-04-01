Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Alexander Bublik faces defeat in Miami Open quarterfinals

    1 April 2021, 11:50

    MIAMI. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost to Italian Jannik Sinner 5-7, 4-6 in the quarter-final match of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event – Miami Open, Kazinform cites the official website of the Federation of Tennis of Kazakhstan.

    In 1 hour and 42 minutes Kazakhstani Bublik fired seven aces, made five double faults, and saved two break points out of nine, while his opponent Italian Sinner hit two aces, made three double faults, and saved three break points out of nine.

    The score of the two’s encounters stands at 2:0 for the Italian.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana