Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Alexander Bublik faces defeat in Miami Open quarterfinals

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 April 2021, 11:50
Alexander Bublik faces defeat in Miami Open quarterfinals

MIAMI. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost to Italian Jannik Sinner 5-7, 4-6 in the quarter-final match of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event – Miami Open, Kazinform cites the official website of the Federation of Tennis of Kazakhstan.

In 1 hour and 42 minutes Kazakhstani Bublik fired seven aces, made five double faults, and saved two break points out of nine, while his opponent Italian Sinner hit two aces, made three double faults, and saved three break points out of nine.

The score of the two’s encounters stands at 2:0 for the Italian.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year