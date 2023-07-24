Go to the main site
    Alexander Bublik climbs up in latest ATP rankings

    24 July 2023, 13:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Association of Tennis Professionals has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

    Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz tops the ranking, Serbian Novak Djokovic stands 2nd and Russian Daniil Medvedev is 3rd.

    Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik climbed up to the 26th line. Timofey Skatov lost two spots and dropped to the 136th position.

    As for doubles rankings, Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands and Neal Skupski from Great Britain share the 1st line. U.S. tennis player Austin Krajicek is the 3rd.

    Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov went up by eight spots and became 45th. This is the highest position in his career. Andrey Golubev occupies the 82nd line.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Tennis
