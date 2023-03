Alexander Bublik beats Filip Krajinović at Round 1 in Marseille

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No. 1 Alexander Bublik defeated Serbia’s Filip Krajinović in the men’s singles first-round match at the now-running Open 13 Provence in Marseille, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The match lasted for 2 hours and 9 minutes to end with a score of 4:6, 4:6, 6:4.





Photo: ktf.kz