Alexander Bublik beats Andy Murray at ATP tennis event in Newport

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed Alexander Bublik defeated former No.1 of the world, three-time Grand Slam champ Andy Murray at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in Newport, Rhode Island, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan won over Andy Murray of the UK 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the ATP 250 tournament. The match lasted for one hour nad 48 minutes.

During the match, Bublik fired 10 aces, made five double faults, and won five points and four games in a row.





Photo: www.sports.kz