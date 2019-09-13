Alex Aranburu joins Astana Pro Team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Talented rider Alex Aranburu will join Astana Pro Team for the next two seasons (2020 and 2021).

The Spanish allrounder will move from the pro-continental level to the WorldTour, to further develop as a complete professional cyclist, the Team’s official website reads.

«I think Astana Pro Team has proven to be one of the best teams in professional cycling and I’m very happy to join this amazing squad for the next two seasons. This team showed that they can challenge and develop riders to make the next step in their careers, so I’m glad I can now experience this myself. I am happy to do my own big step in the WorldTour with Astana! I’m looking forward to starting the new season with Astana Pro Team and I hope to show my potential as a rider in this team,»said Alex Aranburu.

In the current season, Alex Aranburu (23), is competing for the Spanish pro-continental team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA. At the Vuelta a España, finishing this weekend in Madrid, Aranburu was one of the most active riders, scoring two second places on demanding stages. In general, Aranburu is very strong in both one-day races and stage races. Despite his young age, Alex already showed he’s able to race for a result. He won a stage at the Vuelta a Burgos and the Vuelta Ciclista Comunidad de Madrid this year. He also won the Circuito de Getxo in 2018 and he was fifth in the general classification of the Tour of Norway (2018).

«Alex Aranburu is an interesting rider who can perform well on almost every terrain. He has a good sprint and he is able to perform on hilly and mountain courses. He already showed some strong results at the pro-conti level, so, it will be interesting to see his progress in the WorldTour, being part of our team. I think that Aranburu will strengthen our squad in stage races and Grand Tours. He’s impressing us at La Vuelta this year, so I expect we’ll see more from him in the upcoming seasons,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, general manager of Astana Pro Team.



