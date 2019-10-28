Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Alert level raised for volcano on southwestern Japan island

    28 October 2019, 07:45

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM The alert level for a volcano on a southwestern Japan island was raised Monday after a large-scale earthquake was recorded near the crater the previous night, Japan's weather agency said.

    The volcano warning level for Mt. Shindake on Kuchinoerabu Island in Kagoshima Prefecture was upgraded from 2 to 3 on a scale of 5, which asks climbers to refrain from scaling the mountain, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Kyodo News reports.

    The mountain had a series of eruptions with pyroclastic flows last December and January, but the alert level was lowered from 3 to 2 in June when no eruptions had been observed since February.

    The agency warned of flying rocks and pyroclastic flows within 2 kilometers of the crater.

    «There is a possibility that an eruption will occur of a magnitude similar to the one in January, when pyroclastic flows reached a point 1.9 km from the crater,» an agency official told a press conference.

    In May 2015, all residents of the island were evacuated to Yakushima Island, some 12 km to the east, after explosive eruptions of the volcano. Kuchinoerabu Island is located approximately 130 km south-southwest of the city of Kagoshima.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis