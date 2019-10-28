Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Alert level raised for volcano on southwestern Japan island

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 October 2019, 07:45
Alert level raised for volcano on southwestern Japan island

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The alert level for a volcano on a southwestern Japan island was raised Monday after a large-scale earthquake was recorded near the crater the previous night, Japan's weather agency said.

The volcano warning level for Mt. Shindake on Kuchinoerabu Island in Kagoshima Prefecture was upgraded from 2 to 3 on a scale of 5, which asks climbers to refrain from scaling the mountain, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Kyodo News reports.

The mountain had a series of eruptions with pyroclastic flows last December and January, but the alert level was lowered from 3 to 2 in June when no eruptions had been observed since February.

The agency warned of flying rocks and pyroclastic flows within 2 kilometers of the crater.

«There is a possibility that an eruption will occur of a magnitude similar to the one in January, when pyroclastic flows reached a point 1.9 km from the crater,» an agency official told a press conference.

In May 2015, all residents of the island were evacuated to Yakushima Island, some 12 km to the east, after explosive eruptions of the volcano. Kuchinoerabu Island is located approximately 130 km south-southwest of the city of Kagoshima.

Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study