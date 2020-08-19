Aleksandr Vlasov takes solo win on Santa Luca at Giro dell’Emilia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM After a demanding 199-kilometer race the former Russian Champion made the decisive move on the way up to Santa Luca and took an impressive solo win.

The one-day race started in Casalecchio di Reno and covered 199.7km with the final laps up to Santa Luca, well known from the opening time trial at the Giro d’Italia last year, Astana Pro Team's official website reads.

As expected on the final laps the breakaway fell apart and the pace increased. Aleksandr Vlasov and Jakob Fuglsang were at the front of the race and set the pace.

The race really heated up as the riders rode towards the final circuit of the day with Vlasov increasing the tempo. In the final metres the former Russian Champion made his winning move and opened up a tight gap. He had enough time to enjoy and celebrate his win, coming first with nine seconds advantage over the next rider.

«I am so happy about my win! First of all, thanks to my team and also to our sponsor Samruk-Kazyna. I felt good today and the course suited me, so at the final part up to San Luca I gave it a try and as I had a small gap I just went on. Saturday was already amazing and now going home with a win here in Italy feels so good. I am absolutely happy,» Aleksandr Vlasov said.

«We went into today’s stage with two cards to play, Aleksandr and Jakob. Both were at the front of the race as we headed into the finale and also Harold showed great shape! Aleksandr suited the course and the steep hill, as he proved already at Mont Ventoux. It is an amazing win and the whole team did a great job today. We are absolutely happy and satisfied with our performance here in the last couple of days and also want to thank our main sponsor Samruk-Kazyna for their constant support,» Alexandr Shefer said.