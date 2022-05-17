Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov reaches ATP Lyon Open quarterfinal

    17 May 2022, 22:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov advacned to the quarterfianl of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon in France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan defeated French tandem Ugo Blanchet and Albano Olivetti in tie breaks 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) in one hour and 45 minutes.

    The Kazakh-Pakistani duo is to take on Belgian Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen in the quarterfinal.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov