Aleksandr Nedovyesov reaches ATP Lyon Open quarterfinal

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 May 2022, 22:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov advacned to the quarterfianl of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Lyon in France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan defeated French tandem Ugo Blanchet and Albano Olivetti in tie breaks 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) in one hour and 45 minutes.

The Kazakh-Pakistani duo is to take on Belgian Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen in the quarterfinal.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
