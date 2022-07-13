Go to the main site
    Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan reaches ATP Bastad semis

    13 July 2022, 22:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov advanced to the semifinal of the 2022 Swedish Open in Bastad, Sweden, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan paired with Nikola Ćaćić of Serbia won over Russian-Swiss duo Pavel Kotov and Marc-Andrea Hüsler 4-6, 6-2, 10-3. The match lasted for one hour and 12 minutes.

    During the quarterfinal match, the Kazakh-Serbian pair hit four aces, made one double fault, and won 10 points and four games in a row.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

