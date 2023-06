NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan beat Miguel Fernando Pereira of Chili and Gabriel Roveri Sidney of Brazil at the 2022 Zagreb Challenger Men’s Doubles.

The first-round match lasted for 1 hour and 9 minutes to end with a score of 6:3, 6:2, Sports.kz reads.