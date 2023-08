Aleksandr Nedovyesov eases into Austrian Open Kitzbuhel semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and Gonzalo Escobar defeated Sam Weissborn and Romain Arneodo in the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Austrian Open Kitzbuhel 6:3, 6:2, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

Next, they will face Rafael Matos and Francisco Cabral.