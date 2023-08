ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and Gonzalo Escobar defeated Sam Weissborn and Romain Arneodo in the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Austrian Open Kitzbuhel 6:3, 6:2, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.



Next, they will face Rafael Matos and Francisco Cabral.