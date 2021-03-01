Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Aleksandr Bublik moves up in updated ATP rankings

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 March 2021, 15:15
Aleksandr Bublik moves up in updated ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Players (ATP) has updated its rankings, with Kazakhstani Aleksandr Bublik climbing to 43rd spot - his personal best in the rankings, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

The top-3 of the rankings by the ATP features Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Rafael Nadal of Spain, and Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Kazakhstani Aleksandr Bublik climbed from 46th to 43rd spot, his best position thus far in the rankings.

The top-100 also includes another Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin who is at 99th spot.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year